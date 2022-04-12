Short Interest in Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Decreases By 93.9%

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the March 15th total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.0 days.
IPHYF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. Innate Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $11.00.
Innate Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
