Short Interest in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Expands By 4,986.7%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, an increase of 4,986.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 1,568.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.11. 42,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,512. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $73.75 and a 52-week high of $88.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.38.

