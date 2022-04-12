Short Interest in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Drops By 96.8%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,800 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the March 15th total of 6,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,008,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of COMT stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.08. 2,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,373. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.39.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 374,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 66.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 202,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 80,980 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 287,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 67,413 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $1,118,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $2,868,000.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.