Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Rises By 1,584.1%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, an increase of 1,584.1% from the March 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS IVDA traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,735,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,061. Iveda Solutions has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $19.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications; Cerebro, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution.

