Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Rises By 2,965.5%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a growth of 2,965.5% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ADRNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($27.17) to €26.00 ($28.26) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($33.70) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Shares of ADRNY stock opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $35.63.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.