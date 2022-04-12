Short Interest in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Drops By 98.8%

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the March 15th total of 829,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 322,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MBAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.77. 4,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,286. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77. M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,997,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

