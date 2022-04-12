Short Interest in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Rises By 950.0%

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE:CXH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.18. 22,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,117. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.
About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (Get Rating)
MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
