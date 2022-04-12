Short Interest in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Rises By 950.0%

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:CXH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.18. 22,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,117. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXH. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,290,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 17,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

