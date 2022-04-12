Short Interest in Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Decreases By 87.5%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

MONRY remained flat at $$54.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 267. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.81. Moncler has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $80.41.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Moncler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Moncler from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

