Short Interest in MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Drops By 87.5%

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MusclePharm stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,930. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48. MusclePharm has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets, and gels. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio include combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; essentials supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products; and non-genetically modified organism sports performance products with organic ingredients, plant-based proteins, and natural caffeine sources for use in the various stages of the workout.

