Short Interest in Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Declines By 99.0%

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the March 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NRDBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €9.60 ($10.43) to €9.50 ($10.33) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €10.60 ($11.52) to €10.40 ($11.30) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Pareto Securities lowered Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordea Bank Abp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDBY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 140,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,367. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 40.33% and a return on equity of 10.76%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.1%. Nordea Bank Abp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

