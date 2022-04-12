Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Expands By 1,200.0%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OROVY traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.48. 565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.97. Orient Overseas has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $157.99.
About Orient Overseas (International) (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orient Overseas (International) (OROVY)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.