Short Interest in PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ) Drops By 90.2%

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 stock remained flat at $$24.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday.

