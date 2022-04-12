Short Interest in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Rises By 633.3%

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the March 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 525,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RCS traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,481. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $8.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

