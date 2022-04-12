Short Interest in Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Grows By 4,800.0%

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 4,800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Real Brands stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 58,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,854. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Real Brands has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Real Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture of hemp based products. It offers tinctures, creams, and lotions. The company was founded on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in North Providence, RI.

