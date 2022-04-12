Short Interest in Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Decreases By 99.1%

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the March 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCHYY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sands China from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sands China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

SCHYY stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 72,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,421. Sands China has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

