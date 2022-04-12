Short Interest in Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Decreases By 93.0%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the March 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Sumco stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00. Sumco has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $51.63.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $802.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.82 million. Sumco had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sumco will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

