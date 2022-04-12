Short Interest in Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Increases By 1,611.2%

Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,609,200 shares, an increase of 1,611.2% from the March 15th total of 327,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56,092.0 days.
OTCMKTS SWPFF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56. Swire Properties has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $3.00.
About Swire Properties
