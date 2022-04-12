Short Interest in Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Expands By 500.0%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Table Trac stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.55. 2,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433. Table Trac has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43.

Table Trac, Inc develops and sells casino management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and countries in Central and South America. It offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

