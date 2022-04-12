Short Interest in Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Expands By 500.0%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Table Trac stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.55. 2,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433. Table Trac has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43.
Table Trac Company Profile (Get Rating)
