Short Interest in Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Rises By 933.5%

Apr 12th, 2022

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,800 shares, a growth of 933.5% from the March 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 496,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNICY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of UNICY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,793. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.09. Unicharm has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.

About Unicharm (Get Rating)

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

