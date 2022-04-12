Short Interest in VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Increases By 1,375.0%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 1,375.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VACNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on VAT Group from CHF 450 to CHF 420 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 320 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VAT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.33.

Get VAT Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VACNY traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30. VAT Group has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $52.95.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.