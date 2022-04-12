Short Interest in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Rises By 1,500.0%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZIONP traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.42. 3,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $30.00.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile
