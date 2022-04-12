SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives $34.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

SIBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $97,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $38,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,359 shares of company stock worth $358,333. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SI-BONE by 38.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 170,153 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SI-BONE by 106.6% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SI-BONE by 120.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 31,298 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in SI-BONE by 15.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 272,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 36,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SI-BONE by 22.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SIBN stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.43. The stock had a trading volume of 209,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,935. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The firm has a market cap of $717.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 62.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE Company Profile (Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.