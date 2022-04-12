Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. Sibanye Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold Limited, is based in Westonaria, South Africa. “

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.4936 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 65.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.