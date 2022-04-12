Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SIEB stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of -0.51. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter.
Siebert Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.
