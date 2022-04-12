Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Similarweb Ltd. is a website which provides web analytics services for businesses. Similarweb Ltd. is based in Israel. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMWB. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Similarweb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Similarweb stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34. Similarweb has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.74 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 178.53% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Similarweb by 2,440.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Similarweb during the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Similarweb during the third quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

