SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the March 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of SITIY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.03. 117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44. SITC International has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $45.73.

SITC International Company Profile

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

