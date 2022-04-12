Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Receives $90.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SVKEF. Barclays decreased their target price on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 111 to SEK 105 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

SVKEF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.94. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $16.05.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVKEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

