Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $565.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) to post $565.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $565.70 million and the lowest is $564.30 million. Skyline Champion reported sales of $447.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.40. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SKY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Skyline Champion by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKY traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.33. 405,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,638. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.02. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.99.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

