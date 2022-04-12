SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. SL Green Realty reported earnings of $1.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $6.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 53.29%. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.46.

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,764,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,126,000 after acquiring an additional 635,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,865,000 after purchasing an additional 192,982 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,406,000 after purchasing an additional 142,410 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $75.47 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.06. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.96%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

