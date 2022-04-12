Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ CREG opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. Smart Powerr has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $10.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Powerr stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Smart Powerr at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

