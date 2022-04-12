Smart Sand (SND) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ: SND) recently:

4/6/2022 – Smart Sand was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Smart Sand was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/3/2022 – Smart Sand is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Smart Sand is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Smart Sand was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Smart Sand was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/19/2022 – Smart Sand was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/18/2022 – Smart Sand is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Smart Sand was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. "

3/10/2022 – Smart Sand is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Smart Sand is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Smart Sand is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Smart Sand is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SND traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.82.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 40.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Smart Sand news, insider James Douglas Young sold 24,926 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $80,510.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,008 shares of company stock valued at $414,029. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Smart Sand by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Smart Sand by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

