Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.700-$-0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.11 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.180 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on SMAR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.25.

SMAR opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.36.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $593,089.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $116,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,786 over the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

