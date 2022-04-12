Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.200-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.620 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.36.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $116,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,786. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after buying an additional 48,392 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after buying an additional 22,173 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Smartsheet by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

