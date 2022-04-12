Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives $748.50 Average PT from Analysts

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $748.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($17.93) to GBX 1,442 ($18.79) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Redburn Partners raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

SNN stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.68. 523,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,621. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 171,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares during the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.