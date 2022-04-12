Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives $748.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $748.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNN. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($17.93) to GBX 1,442 ($18.79) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of SNN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,621. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,912,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,239,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,832,000 after acquiring an additional 84,495 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.