Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 5,000 ($65.16) price target on the stock.

SKG stock opened at GBX 3,130 ($40.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.47, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,564 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,801.83. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,771 ($36.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,334 ($56.48).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a €0.96 ($1.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.54%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

