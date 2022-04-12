Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target Raised to €29.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €25.00 ($27.17) to €29.00 ($31.52) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SCGLY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €43.00 ($46.74) to €34.00 ($36.96) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($34.78) to €29.00 ($31.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €25.50 ($27.72) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.61) to €34.70 ($37.72) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Shares of SCGLY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 429,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.55. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

