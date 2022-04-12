Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target Raised to €29.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €25.00 ($27.17) to €29.00 ($31.52) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on SCGLY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €43.00 ($46.74) to €34.00 ($36.96) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($34.78) to €29.00 ($31.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €25.50 ($27.72) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.61) to €34.70 ($37.72) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.
Shares of SCGLY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 429,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.55. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55.
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
