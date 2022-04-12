SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the March 15th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised SoftBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

OTCMKTS SOBKY traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.66. 197,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,786. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71. SoftBank has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88.

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Distribution, and Yahoo segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile communications services, including voice call, data transmission, and related services to subscribers under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

