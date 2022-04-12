Sono-Tek (SOTK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS: SOTK):

4/12/2022 – Sono-Tek was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sono-Tek Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive. Sono-Tek Corporation is based in MILTON, N.Y. “

OTCMKTS:SOTK traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,823. Sono-Tek Co. has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Riemer acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $45,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

