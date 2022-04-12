Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SON opened at $63.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average of $59.08. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.34 and a 1-year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.76%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SON shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seaport Research Partners raised Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

