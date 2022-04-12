Sophos Group (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) & Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Head-To-Head Survey

Sophos Group (OTCMKTS:SPHHF – Get Rating) and Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Sophos Group has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alps Alpine has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sophos Group and Alps Alpine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Alps Alpine 1 1 0 0 1.50

Profitability

This table compares Sophos Group and Alps Alpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophos Group N/A N/A N/A Alps Alpine 0.97% 4.42% 2.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Alps Alpine shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sophos Group and Alps Alpine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophos Group $710.60 million 4.61 $26.90 million $0.14 50.00 Alps Alpine $6.77 billion 0.29 -$36.06 million $0.68 28.31

Sophos Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alps Alpine. Alps Alpine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sophos Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alps Alpine beats Sophos Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sophos Group (Get Rating)

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product. It also provides Endpoint Protection, a security solution for users and data; Intercept X, an endpoint security solution; Sophos Mobile, an enterprise mobility management solution; SafeGuard Encryption solution; Server Protection solution; Sophos Home, a protection solution for home computers; and Sophos Central, a synchronized security management solution. In addition, the company offers OEM solutions; professional services; SophosLabs, a threat research and intelligence center; and Public Cloud, a cloud computing solution to provide and deploy IT infrastructure, such as networks, compute capacity, storage, and databases. It serves education, healthcare, retail, finance, and banking industries, as well as governments and public sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Sophos Group plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Alps Alpine (Get Rating)

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment segment develops, manufactures, and markets audio, information, and communication equipment. The Logistics segment offers transportation, storage, and forwarding services. Its products for the consumer, energy, healthcare, industry, and IoT markets include TACT switches, multi-directional operating devices, toroidal coils, aspherical glass lens, PC board mount current sensors, slide potentiometers, encoders, actuators, and reactors, as well as pressure, geomagnetic, force, and humidity sensors; sensor network, environmental sensor, and power conversion modules; compact printers; and remote monitoring system for logistics, worker condition monitoring systems, obstacle detection unit for sidewalks, and ground wire automated tracking and inspection drone systems. The company's products for the automotive market comprises TACT and detector switches, wireless LAN/Bluetooth combination modules, V2X and LTE modules, encoders, and engine start switches; stand position, EGR valve, and current sensors; power windows, electronic parking systems, intelligent control panels, electric shifters, steering wheel modules, sound system speakers, vehicle-approaching alert systems, amplifier for in-vehicle sound systems, displays, and camera/drive recorders; and car navigation systems, premium sound speakers, customized car products, rental car provider solutions, rear seat monitors, and camera systems. It also provides systems development, office, and financing and leasing services. The company was formerly known as Alps Electric Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. in January 2019. The company was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

