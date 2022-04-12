Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,673,309.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Tuesday, February 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $1,418,400.00.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $72.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.23 and a beta of 1.29. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $145.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average is $91.11.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,435,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,067,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,033,000 after acquiring an additional 45,923 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Sprout Social Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.