Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Sells $1,459,200.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $1,459,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,673,309.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $1,418,400.00.

SPT opened at $72.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average is $91.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -136.23 and a beta of 1.29. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 76.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.42.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

