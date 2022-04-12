Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Sells $1,459,200.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $1,459,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,673,309.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $1,418,400.00.
SPT opened at $72.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average is $91.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -136.23 and a beta of 1.29. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $145.42.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 76.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.42.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
