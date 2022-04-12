SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Update

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SQI Diagnostics stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,765. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14. SQI Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.30.

Get SQI Diagnostics alerts:

About SQI Diagnostics (Get Rating)

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes rapid diagnostic testing services for healthcare providers, patients, and consumers worldwide. It also offers TOR-dx, a lung test, which enables the surgeon to assess the health of the donor's lung; and a COVID-19 at-home antibody test kit; the RALI-Dx, a COVID-19 severity triage lab test; and RALI-fast, a COVID-19 severity triage POC test.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.