SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) PT Raised to SEK 83

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SSAAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSAB AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.28.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAAY remained flat at $$3.30 during trading on Monday. 740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,552. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.33.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Equities research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ) (Get Rating)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.