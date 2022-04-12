STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $87.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised STAAR Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Benchmark raised STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $163.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.06.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 239,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,870,000 after buying an additional 38,289 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 66.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 86,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at $1,293,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $1,478,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

