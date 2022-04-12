Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the March 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SAGKF remained flat at $$1.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. Stagecoach Group has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

