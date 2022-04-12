Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Starbucks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Starbucks by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.79. The company had a trading volume of 524,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,546,586. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

