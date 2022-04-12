StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StarTek from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.38.

NYSE:SRT opened at $4.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $175.59 million, a PE ratio of 145.38 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64.

StarTek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $178.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.54 million. StarTek had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. Research analysts predict that StarTek will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of StarTek by 582.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of StarTek during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of StarTek during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of StarTek during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of StarTek during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

