Starvest plc (LON:SVE) Insider Purchases £19,690 in Stock

Starvest plc (LON:SVE – Get Rating) insider Gemma Cryan bought 179,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £19,690 ($25,658.07).

Shares of SVE stock opened at GBX 11.16 ($0.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.30. Starvest plc has a 52-week low of GBX 11.10 ($0.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 19.85 ($0.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.83.

Get Starvest alerts:

Starvest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starvest plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, early stage and mid stage investments, seed/startup, small company new issues, and pre-initial public offering opportunities. It invests in alternative investment market (AIM) companies engaged in the natural resources sectors including minerals and precious metals exploration.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Starvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.